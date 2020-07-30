First Farmers & Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.29

First Farmers & Merchants Corp (OTCMKTS:FFMH) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and traded as low as $29.00. First Farmers & Merchants shares last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 603 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16.

First Farmers & Merchants Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFMH)

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Tennessee and Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, Christmas club, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

