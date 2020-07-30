First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) COO Purchases $17,693.00 in Stock

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) COO Tanya A. Butts purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $17,693.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,011.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45. First Community Co. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. First Community had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 17.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCCO shares. DA Davidson raised First Community from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James started coverage on First Community in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Community by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Community by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 22.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

