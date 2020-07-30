Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $6.55 on Monday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $175.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.71 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

