FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,331 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 51,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098,634 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $154,050,000 after purchasing an additional 65,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $169.55 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $176.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.70.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Marvin R. Ellison purchased 2,200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.53 per share, for a total transaction of $361,966.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,096.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,550 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,258 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on FedEx from $153.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

