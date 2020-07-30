FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Buys $10,096.72 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Kim Jabal bought 61 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,096.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,579.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FedEx stock opened at $169.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $176.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.88 and a 200-day moving average of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after buying an additional 645,024 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of FedEx by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $403,607,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $311,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135,696 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

