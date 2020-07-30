FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Buys $10,096.72 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Kim Jabal bought 61 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,096.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,579.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
FedEx stock opened at $169.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $176.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.88 and a 200-day moving average of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after buying an additional 645,024 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of FedEx by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $403,607,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $311,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135,696 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.
FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
