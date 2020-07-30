Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives $20.74 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Farfetch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Farfetch from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTCH opened at $24.24 on Monday. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $331.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

