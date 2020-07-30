F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $595-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.47 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.30-2.42 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Colliers Secur. upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $137.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.07 and its 200-day moving average is $130.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $156.36.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 22.42%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total value of $285,320.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $157,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $1,565,047. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

