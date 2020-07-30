eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 10,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,779,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,840,216.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Tuesday, July 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $184,900.00.

Shares of EXPI opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -338.83 and a beta of 2.99. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPI. BidaskClub raised shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in eXp World by 20.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 35,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.