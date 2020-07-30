Exfo (TSE:EXF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.37

Exfo Inc (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and traded as high as $5.21. Exfo shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 2,400 shares trading hands.

EXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Exfo from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exfo from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84. The stock has a market cap of $285.72 million and a P/E ratio of -47.36.

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$92.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exfo Inc will post 0.349999977086745 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exfo (TSE:EXF)

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

