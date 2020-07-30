Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 370,436 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 159,365 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 78,992 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,300 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $38.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16. Exelon has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

