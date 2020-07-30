Ethos Media Network (OTCMKTS:EOMN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Ethos Media Network Inc (OTCMKTS:EOMN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.15. Ethos Media Network shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 157,962 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22.

About Ethos Media Network (OTCMKTS:EOMN)

Ethos Media Network, Inc, through its subsidiary, Eye On South Florida, Inc, engages in the acquisition, development, production, and distribution of television and multi-media programming content in the United States. The company operates a television network that appears over the air on channel 16, as well as is viewed on the Internet and various mobile devices.

