Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Lowered to $255.00 at Piper Sandler

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.54.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $219.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.79. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $492,181,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,248,000 after buying an additional 337,214 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $54,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 61.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 579,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,724,000 after buying an additional 221,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 122.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 288,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,453,000 after buying an additional 158,670 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

