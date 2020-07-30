Eric Blasius Risser Sells 4,489 Shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $114,334.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,054.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Blasius Risser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,100 shares of MacroGenics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $93,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Eric Blasius Risser sold 500 shares of MacroGenics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $14,245.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of MacroGenics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $168,270.40.

MGNX stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.84. MacroGenics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 222.14%. As a group, analysts expect that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 415,334 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 360,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 26.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 184,660 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at $4,916,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 506.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 133,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

