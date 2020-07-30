Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$95.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$75.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s FY2020 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Equitable Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$60.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

TSE EQB opened at C$80.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 7.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.79. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$44.57 and a 1-year high of C$121.87.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.04 by C($1.34). The firm had revenue of C$124.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 12.1000005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,500 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.71, for a total value of C$181,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,252 shares in the company, valued at C$3,144,852.92.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.