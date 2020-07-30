Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.66

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 2.66 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Equinix has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Equinix has a payout ratio of 157.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equinix to earn $24.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $770.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 129.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $710.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $652.03. Equinix has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $770.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $745.11.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total transaction of $916,576.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,197,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total value of $662,321.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,884.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,291 shares of company stock worth $3,605,292. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.