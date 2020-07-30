EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 46.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 51,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $48.50 on Thursday. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Standpoint Research lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.84.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

