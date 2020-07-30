Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $76.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Get Entegris alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENTG. CL King lifted their price objective on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Craig Hallum cut Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of ENTG opened at $71.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00. Entegris has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $72.06. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $58,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,638.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 75,943 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $5,288,670.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,135,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,581 shares of company stock valued at $5,852,988. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 66,994 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Entegris by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 166,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 71,378 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.