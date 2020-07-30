Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes $381,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STWD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 21.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 28,790 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 39.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $509,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 56,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.75%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

