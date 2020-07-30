Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes $121,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $147,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $418,822,000 after acquiring an additional 817,467 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,087,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6,529.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 362,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,187,000 after purchasing an additional 357,272 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 42.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,770 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $107,708,000 after purchasing an additional 298,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $291,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $398,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,092 shares of company stock worth $4,533,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $110.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.12. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

