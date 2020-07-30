Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 12,380 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,380 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,440 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after buying an additional 701,356 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $18,221,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 133,213 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,755,000 after buying an additional 37,373 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.65.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.