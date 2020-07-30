Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New $194,000 Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $264.66 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $269.07. The company has a market capitalization of $285.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.82 and a 200 day moving average of $229.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. CSFB lifted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.30.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

