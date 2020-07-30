Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $290,000 in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Equitable by 114.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.