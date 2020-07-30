Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $290,000 in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Equitable by 114.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equitable stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.
Equitable Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
