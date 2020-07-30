Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 15,320 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after buying an additional 329,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after purchasing an additional 165,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at $45,140,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIM stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $155.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIM. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

