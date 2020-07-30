Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ELEEF. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.61.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $10.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.