Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Raised to $13.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ELEEF. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.61.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

