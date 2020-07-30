Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Element Fleet Management from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities upgraded Element Fleet Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

