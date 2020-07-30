Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.25 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.61.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

