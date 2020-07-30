Element Fleet Management Corp (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.61.

ELEEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

