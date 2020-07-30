El Paso Electric Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EE)

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,042 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,171% compared to the typical volume of 82 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in El Paso Electric by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,019,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,276,000 after acquiring an additional 189,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,324,000 after buying an additional 77,086 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,196,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,347,000 after buying an additional 135,460 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,110,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,358,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,752,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

Shares of El Paso Electric stock opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.37. El Paso Electric has a 1 year low of $61.74 and a 1 year high of $69.96.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $158.56 million during the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.