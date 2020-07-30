Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,088,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 262,811 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $112,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,082,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,702,994,000 after buying an additional 1,519,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,629,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,531,256,000 after buying an additional 518,437 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 42.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,319,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,247,000 after buying an additional 1,878,746 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 45.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,132,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,009,000 after buying an additional 1,926,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $369,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock opened at $53.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

