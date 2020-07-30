eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Brokerages expect eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) to announce sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.77 billion to $12.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $54.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

