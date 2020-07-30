Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EGLE. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $4.80 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.15 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 53,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 591,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 43,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 294,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 108,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 93,687 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

