Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Dynatrace stock opened at $41.91 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion and a PE ratio of -25.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 76.59%. The company had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $1,891,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 903,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,187,992.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $244,718.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,427.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,509,874 shares of company stock worth $1,047,682,132 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

