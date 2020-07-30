Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
DYSL opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. Dynasil Co. of America has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 million, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.24.
Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile
