Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DYSL opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. Dynasil Co. of America has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 million, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

