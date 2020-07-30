DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.10 ($30.45) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €33.62 ($37.78).

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €31.65 ($35.56) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.39. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 52 week low of €16.75 ($18.82) and a 52 week high of €39.99 ($44.93). The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

