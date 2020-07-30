DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €37.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €27.10 ($30.45) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €33.62 ($37.78).

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA stock opened at €31.65 ($35.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €33.20 and a 200-day moving average of €30.91. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a one year low of €16.75 ($18.82) and a one year high of €39.99 ($44.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

