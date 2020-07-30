Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 388.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $2,848,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $73.55 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

