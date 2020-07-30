Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 65,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 181,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,054 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 30,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2,561.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 125,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $909,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

