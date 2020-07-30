Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.2% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INCY. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.90.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $93,063.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $12,776,070.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,238,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,175 shares of company stock valued at $26,519,987. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $98.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.41. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

