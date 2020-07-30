Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,203,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,663,000 after acquiring an additional 487,057 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

