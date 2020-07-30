Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 1,183 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NYSE NSA opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.34 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.