Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DNKN. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.86.

DNKN stock opened at $71.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter valued at $79,706,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,941,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,104 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,192,000 after purchasing an additional 309,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 416.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 367,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 296,268 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

