Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,819,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,470 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 18,482.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 918,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,277,000 after purchasing an additional 913,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,460,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $292,856. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

