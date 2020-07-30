Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) CFO Steven K. Young Sells 254 Shares of Stock

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) CFO Steven K. Young sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $20,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven K. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Steven K. Young sold 265 shares of Duke Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total transaction of $21,027.75.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Steven K. Young sold 253 shares of Duke Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $21,368.38.

Shares of DUK opened at $84.97 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.29.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 27.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,819,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,470 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 18,482.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 918,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,277,000 after purchasing an additional 913,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,460,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

