DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 401.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $115.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

