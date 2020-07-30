Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $134,908,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $126,278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $106,956,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $41,137,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $30,069,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Shares of OTIS opened at $64.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion and a PE ratio of 33.49. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.30.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

