Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,037,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 8,909.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,426,000 after buying an additional 1,096,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,312,000 after buying an additional 866,360 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,309,000 after buying an additional 435,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,298,000 after buying an additional 364,310 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.08.

Clorox stock opened at $231.00 on Thursday. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $232.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.35.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $2,245,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,533.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total transaction of $1,620,592.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,173.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

