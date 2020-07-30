Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 217.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

