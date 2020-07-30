Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $278,000 Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. DC Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.7% in the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 98.3% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $145.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.45 and a 200-day moving average of $140.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Cfra cut Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

