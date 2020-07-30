Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. William Blair upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.76.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $116.85 on Thursday. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

